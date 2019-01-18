Look: Most Stuf Oreos
Most Stuf Oreos have arrived!
January 18, 2019
Back in October, Oreo announced they were coming out with new Most Stuf cookies which would have so much cream they'd make Double Stuf look tiny.
Well, they weren't lying. Most Stuf Oreos are finally starting to hit stores and they are MASSIVE.
From the pictures, it looks like they've got at least twice as much cream as Double Stuf.
MOST CREME EVER OREOS -- Move aside double stuff. Snagged at @riteaid $3 a box. Happy hunting! @oreo