Look: The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State
What are the MOST POPULAR Halloween candies in Missouri and Illinois?
September 30, 2019
A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, including MISSOURI, with 12, and M&M's came in second, with 11.
Milk Duds had a surprisingly strong showing, winning five states, and Snickers won five states as well.
The most popular Halloween candy in ILLINOIS are Jolly Ranchers.
