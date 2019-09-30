Look: The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State

A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, including MISSOURI, with 12, and M&M's came in second, with 11.

Milk Duds had a surprisingly strong showing, winning five states, and Snickers won five states as well.

The most popular Halloween candy in ILLINOIS are Jolly Ranchers.

(Bid-On-Equipment.com)

Click Here to see more.