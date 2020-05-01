Look: More "At Home" Fast Food Restaurant Kits
Even more restaurants are letting you make your favorite meals AT HOME.
May 1, 2020
More restaurants have added new AT HOME do-it-yourself kits...
Taco Bell will start selling at home taco bar kits starting today.
Make Taco Bell's famous recipes with the chain's new at-home meal kit https://t.co/vXsxoP9VIL— The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) April 30, 2020
Chick-fil-A also announced a new meal kit that's launching next week.
Chick-fil-A is rolling out a meal kit as more people eat at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/cnd8o4FjqY— CNN (@CNN) April 30, 2020
And Baskin-Robbins is offering new do-it-yourself ice cream sundae kits.
Baskin-Robbins Puts Together New DIY Sundae Kit: https://t.co/7CcGLhUzPQ @BaskinRobbins #chewboom pic.twitter.com/AtyM30fLPa— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) April 30, 2020