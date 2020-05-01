Look: More "At Home" Fast Food Restaurant Kits

Even more restaurants are letting you make your favorite meals AT HOME.

May 1, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
food kit

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

More restaurants have added new AT HOME do-it-yourself kits...

Taco Bell will start selling at home taco bar kits starting today. 

Chick-fil-A also announced a new meal kit that's launching next week. 

And Baskin-Robbins is offering new do-it-yourself ice cream sundae kits.

Tags: 
Y98
look
restuarants
at
home
kits
Taco Bell
Chick-fil-A
Baskin Robbins
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Wake Up