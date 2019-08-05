Look: "Moonberry Twinkies"

Check out the NEW dark blue Twinkies.

Hostess just announced they're coming out with new "Moonberry Twinkies" which are DARK BLUE.  And the filling inside of them is berry-flavored.

They go on sale this week exclusively at Walmart, and for a limited time.

I just saw @snackbetch post this and I had to go make a pic to tell ya’ll too. @hostess_snacks has remixed the Twinkie, Put “The Kid” in a space suit and pushed him out the airlock door! Moonberry Twinkies should be hitting shelves now at @walmart only for a limited time! Get um while you can! . . #twinkies #snackbetch #dadbod #hostess #hostesssnacks #snacks #moonberryTwinkies #mmm #yass #space #thefinalfrontier #limitedtime #limitededition

