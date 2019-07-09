Look: "Molecular Coffee"

A startup in Seattle has created a "molecular coffee" that doesn't use any beans.

Welcome to @atomocoffee. We are more than just your average craft coffee company. We are starting a movement. A movement towards cleaner farming practices. A movement for demanding a higher quality cup of joe. A movement to save the future of coffee! At Atomo, we are making molecular coffee without the bean, providing the best taste and quality you deserve in your cup without the destructive path most coffee takes to get there. We look forward to you joining us on our journey to a better morning brew. #coffee #seattle #pnw #foodscience #allnatural