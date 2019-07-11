Look: "Moana" Cake Fail

How did they mess this cake up so badly?

July 11, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A woman in Atlanta asked for a "Moana"-themed cake for her daughter, but the bakery misheard and made her a MARIJUANA-themed cake instead. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
Moana
cake
Courtney & Company
Fail