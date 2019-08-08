Look: M&M's 2019 Flavor Vote Winner

The winner of the M&M's International Flavor Contest is...

August 8, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

M&M's has been running a contest since January where they've been selling three different international flavors and people can vote on their favorite:  Mexican Jalapeno Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and English Toffee Peanut.

Well the votes are now in, and your winner is English Toffee Peanut. 

 

