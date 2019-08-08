Look: M&M's 2019 Flavor Vote Winner
The winner of the M&M's International Flavor Contest is...
August 8, 2019
M&M's has been running a contest since January where they've been selling three different international flavors and people can vote on their favorite: Mexican Jalapeno Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and English Toffee Peanut.
Well the votes are now in, and your winner is English Toffee Peanut.
You tasted and you voted, now we’re giving you the 2019 Flavor Vote Winner… English Toffee Peanut! pic.twitter.com/DgERTonFwt— M&M'S (@mmschocolate) August 7, 2019