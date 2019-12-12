Look: MillerCoors Vizzy Hard Seltzer

MillerCoors has a NEW hard seltzer out.

MillerCoors is finally getting in on the hard seltzer trend, and their plan, apparently, is to make sure if you drink theirs, you won't get a COLD. 

Their new seltzer is called Vizzy, and it has a TON of vitamin C in every can...  About 30 times more than an orange.

Vizzy launches in March and it'll come in four mash-up flavors:  Black Cherry Lime . . . Blueberry Pomegranate . . . Strawberry Kiwi . . . and Pineapple Mango. 

