Look: MillerCoors Vizzy Hard Seltzer
MillerCoors has a NEW hard seltzer out.
December 12, 2019
MillerCoors is finally getting in on the hard seltzer trend, and their plan, apparently, is to make sure if you drink theirs, you won't get a COLD.
Their new seltzer is called Vizzy, and it has a TON of vitamin C in every can... About 30 times more than an orange.
Vizzy launches in March and it'll come in four mash-up flavors: Black Cherry Lime . . . Blueberry Pomegranate . . . Strawberry Kiwi . . . and Pineapple Mango.
NEWS: We’ve got a new hard seltzer coming your way, and it’s not like anything else out there. Meet Vizzy. https://t.co/5BGJzB1Q5Y— MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) December 10, 2019