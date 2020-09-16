Look: Miller Lite's "Cantenna"

Miller Lite has created a new beer can that's also a TV ANTENNA??!!

beer can TV

Miller Lite just created the "Cantenna"...  Which is a can of Miller Lite with a digital TV antenna built in.  So you can plug it into your TV and get networks like CBS, FOX, and NBC to watch games.

If you want one, you can go to Miller Lite's website and enter your email for a chance to win one now through October 12th. 

 

