Look: McDonald's "Pay It Forward" Campaign
Here's your chance to get something FREE at McDonald's for just being nice.
August 21, 2019
McDonald's is doing a "pay it forward" campaign now through Friday where they'll give people cards for free coffee for doing good deeds.
Inspired by our customers, McCafé US brews up goodness with three-day pay-it-forward giveaway of McCafé coffee and the chance to win McCafé for Life: https://t.co/upyDm6tSDR pic.twitter.com/Y7TuEuDriQ— McDonald's Corporation (@McDonaldsCorp) August 20, 2019