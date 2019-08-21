Look: McDonald's "Pay It Forward" Campaign

McDonald's is doing a "pay it forward" campaign now through Friday where they'll give people cards for free coffee for doing good deeds.

Inspired by our customers, McCafé US brews up goodness with three-day pay-it-forward giveaway of McCafé coffee and the chance to win McCafé for Life: https://t.co/upyDm6tSDR pic.twitter.com/Y7TuEuDriQ — McDonald's Corporation (@McDonaldsCorp) August 20, 2019