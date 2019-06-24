Look: McDonald's Kansas City Stack Burger

McDonald's just rolled out a new "Kansas City Stack" burger in the U.K. And people from the actual Kansas City are confused because it's just a bacon double cheeseburger.

Stay in your lane (which is on the wrong side of the road, btw). Here's what a real #KansasCity burger looks like. There's a lot more where that came from: https://t.co/yf8HWtadBq @KCMO @visitkc #bbq #noonesaysyeehawhere pic.twitter.com/7xgI33bgNC — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) June 18, 2019