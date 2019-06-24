Look: McDonald's Kansas City Stack Burger

Even Kansas City is a little confused about McDonald's new Kansas City Stack Burger.

June 24, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

McDonald's just rolled out a new "Kansas City Stack" burger in the U.K.  And people from the actual Kansas City are confused because it's just a bacon double cheeseburger. 

Tags: 
Y98
Mcdonald's
Kansas City Stack Burger
look
Courtney & Company