Look: McDonald's Double Big Mac & Little Mac

New Big Macs go on sale today.

March 11, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Big Mac

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

McDonald's just announced they're going to be serving two alternative versions of the Big Mac for a limited time.  The Little Mac is just one patty and NO extra bun.  And the Double Big Mac is FOUR PATTIES  two above the extra bun, two below.

This isn't the first time McDonald's has messed with the Big Mac.  In 2017, they introduced the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac for a limited time.

The new Double Big Mac and Little Mac go on sale today.  

Tags: 
Y98
double
Big Mac
mini
The Wake Up
Jen
Tim
Mcdonald's
little