Look: McDonald's Double Big Mac & Little Mac
New Big Macs go on sale today.
March 11, 2020
McDonald's just announced they're going to be serving two alternative versions of the Big Mac for a limited time. The Little Mac is just one patty and NO extra bun. And the Double Big Mac is FOUR PATTIES two above the extra bun, two below.
This isn't the first time McDonald's has messed with the Big Mac. In 2017, they introduced the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac for a limited time.
