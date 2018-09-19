Look: McDonald's Changes Their Apple Pies

People are NOT happy that McDonald's changed their APPLE PIE recipe!

September 19, 2018
Tim Convy

McDonald's just made big changes to their apple pies.  They have a criss-crossing "lattice crust" on top now, and they use more cinnamon and less sugar.  And so far, the response online has been VERY negative.

