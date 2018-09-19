Look: McDonald's Changes Their Apple Pies

McDonald's just made big changes to their apple pies. They have a criss-crossing "lattice crust" on top now, and they use more cinnamon and less sugar. And so far, the response online has been VERY negative.

@McDonalds I didn't think you could really ruin an apple pie... but you managed to do just that. They are horrible now. — Justin White (@jmwhite777) September 18, 2018

not even the apple pies taste the same anymore at McDonald's. my cravings were disrespected today — Alexandria (@alexandria_3100) September 16, 2018

