Look: Man In Cookie Monster Shirt Steals Cookies

A guy in Oregon went into a convenience store a few weeks ago and ate some cookies without paying. And he was wearing a Cookie Monster shirt at the time. He wound up turning himself in and confessing.

#ForestGrovePD is currently trying to identify an unknown subject who went into a local store, wearing a Cookie Monster shirt, ate a cookie, and left a store without paying. If anyone has any information on the identity of the Cookie Monster Bandit please contact FGPD. pic.twitter.com/Y1nouXDC8Z — Forest Grove Police (@ForestGrovePD) July 23, 2019