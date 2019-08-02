Look: Man In Cookie Monster Shirt Steals Cookies

Did the SHIRT make him do it?

August 2, 2019
Tim Convy

A guy in Oregon went into a convenience store a few weeks ago and ate some cookies without paying.  And he was wearing a Cookie Monster shirt at the time.  He wound up turning himself in and confessing.

