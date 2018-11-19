Look: The "Magical Burger"

There's a burger spot in Anaheim, California called Ground House. And they just rolled out a new item called the Magical Burger. Here's what it's got...

1. Four burger patties with cheese.

2. A RAINBOW BAGEL as the bun.

3. Three aioli sauces, one of which is a BANANA KETCHUP aioli.

4. Colorful MARSHMALLOWS.

5. And rainbow sprinkles.

As for how it tastes, well, believe it or not, so far, people on Yelp actually seem to really like it.