Look: Magic Fruity Pebbles

New Magic Fruity Pebbles are on sale. They're all pink, but somehow they turn the milk blue.

Yabba Dabba YAHOO!!! National Cereal Day is March 7th - and to celebrate, Post is releasing this new, limited-edition Magic Fruity PEBBLES cereal! It's a hot pink cereal (which is pretty awesome), and it's inspired by Dino - the cutest little dinosaur pet ever. So, what makes it magic? Just say, "YABBA caDABra!" and the milk turns BLUE! You don't have to say that... it just makes it more fun. -- Be on the lookout for it starting in about a week, then tag us in your posts once you start making the magic, too!