Look: Mac And Cheese-Flavored Candy Canes

A company called Archie McPhee that makes, quote, "strange and amazing things" just started selling mac and cheese-flavored candy canes.

Archie McPhee is at it again giving us crazy Candy Cane flavors. Last year I tried their Rotisserie Chicken flavor and .. it was an experience. -- ( It’s available this year too if you’re feeling brave ). This year they have 2 new varieties .. here’s one of them- Mac & Cheese flavored Candy Canes. -- This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable. ---- I might not be so brave when I try the next one.. --. PURCHASED ONLINE. @archiemcphee #archiemcphee #archiemcpheecandycanes #archiemcpheemacandcheesecandycanes #macandcheese #macandcheesecandycanes #accoutrements #extracheesy #cheese #cheesy #cheesycandy #junkfood