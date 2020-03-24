Look: Lucky Charms Ice Cream

Lucky Charms ice cream has started hitting stores and people say it's great.

It’s Review Time! ---- They’re after me Lucky Charms...and Ice Cream? -- So it looks like @luckycharms decided to follow @cinnamontoastcrunch and go frozen! I present, Lucky Charms Ice Cream! • • So Lucky used his magic to turn the whole box of Lucky Charms into a wonderful swirly ice cream treat and I couldn’t be happier! Now I spotted these actually at a second @quiktrip that I stopped into to get gas and BAM there it was! As with the CTC it was only 2.00$ for a pint so not bad at all! The artwork on this one is just as awesome; you have a picture of the ice cream smack dab in the middle with the Lucky Charms logo right above and a 4 leaf clover that says “New”! And then there’s a rainbow swirling around with multiple marshmallow pieces flying around the whole container! Now the smell wasn’t any different, just a normal vanilla ice cream smell! The taste was SPOT ON, I swear they just froze the milk you have once you’re finished with a bowl of Lucky Charms! The creamy and sweet vanilla Ice Cream pairs so well with the cereal taste that’s added in and the best part about it: MARSHMALLOWS! Swirled throughout the whole ice cream tub are whole marshmallows, I mean how cool is that! Now I didn’t like this as much as the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, but this was still a great ice cream! 7/10 --