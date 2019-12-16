Look: Lucky Charms Cookie Dough

Now you can make cookies with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

December 16, 2019
Tim Convy
Lucky Charms

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Features
Morning Show

Pillsbury has created new ready-to-bake sugar cookies with Lucky Charms marshmallows in the dough.

Hey, Pillsbury fans—you’re in luck! We’re rolling out the one treat you never knew you needed: Pillsbury @luckycharms cookies! These delicious bites of magic are stuffed with all the fun marshmallow shapes you love. These are limited release, so check your local store for availability! Click the link in our bio for more information. #magicallydelicious

A post shared by Pillsbury (@pillsbury) on

Y98
look
Y98 Morning Show
cookie
dough
Lucky Charms