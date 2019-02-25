Look: "Lucky Charms" Beer

A brewery in Virginia is releasing a new IPA that tastes just like LUCKY CHARMS cereal. They made it with marshmallows and tropical hops so it has a sweet, fruity taste.

NEW BEER RELEASE ———————————————— This Saturday (3/2) is the release of Saturday Morning, our newest IPA with marshmallows. Brewed with house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more. This IPA is sure to set you back with nostalgia, on the couch, turning on the best cartoons for a Saturday morning. ———————————————— Available on draft at both locations, and in 16oz cans for a LIMITED time in Norfolk. 4pk limit TBD. ———————————————— On top of this amazing release, we have a whole slew of fun planned at the Norfolk location. Smartmouth and StarFire present Saturday Morning All Day: 2-6pm - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament & Retro games from @buttonslashers | Local Heroes Comic Sale | Tower of Games Board Games 6pm - Cosplay Contest - Dress up as your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon character or favorite Super Hero. (Points for being stylish) 6:15pm - Nerd Night Trivia - with prizes 7:30-9:30pm - Music by Baby Josy of LADADA featuring Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay We’ll also have Vinnie’s Pizza food truck all day slinging amazing pies, so come out for an amazing day of nostalgic fun. ———————————————— ---------------------- ———————————————— @buttonslashers @starfirefestival @localheroescomics @towerofgames @ladadaband @vinnysonwheels . . . . . . . . . #craftbeer #instabeer #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #drinklocal #eatlocal #nostalgia #cereal #magicallyridiculous #smartmouthbeer #hashtag #craftbeerporn #beer #757 #smartbeerstupidgood