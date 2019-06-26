Look: Longhorn Steakhouse's Steak And Bourbon Ice Cream
Longhorn Steakhouse has a new ice cream with STEAK mixed in??!!
June 26, 2019
Longhorn Steakhouse is about to roll out a new ice cream with actual CHUNKS OF STEAK mixed in. And it's covered in a bourbon-flavored caramel sauce and something called, quote, "steak sprinkles."
If you're interested, it goes on sale starting on July 1st.
Introducing Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream. A chilled take on LongHorn’s legendary steak. Available on July 1st at select locations. www.longhornsteakhouse.com/steakicecream