Look: Longhorn Steakhouse's Steak And Bourbon Ice Cream

June 26, 2019
Tim Convy

Longhorn Steakhouse is about to roll out a new ice cream with actual CHUNKS OF STEAK mixed in.  And it's covered in a bourbon-flavored caramel sauce and something called, quote, "steak sprinkles."

If you're interested, it goes on sale starting on July 1st. 

Introducing Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream. A chilled take on LongHorn’s legendary steak. Available on July 1st at select locations. www.longhornsteakhouse.com/steakicecream

