Look: Little Girl's Nickname Cake Fail

Maybe you need a better nickname than LIZARD??!!

July 12, 2019
Tim Convy

A little girl whose nickname is Lizard was disappointed when her birthday cake accidentally said "Happy Birthday LOSER." 

