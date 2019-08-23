Look: Little Debbie's "2019 Snack Cake Rankings"

Little Debbie tweeted a graphic on Wednesday of their "2019 Snack Cake Rankings" where they organized almost all of their products into four tiers.

Here's how the rankings went. You may not know what some of these are off the top of your head . . . we had to dig deep on their website for some of 'em . . .

1. "Legends" tier: Oatmeal Crème Pies . . . Christmas Tree Cakes . . . Nutty Buddy.

2. "You see it, you want it" tier: Birthday Cakes . . . Turtle Brownies . . . Swiss Rolls . . . Glazed Donut Sticks . . . Mini Powdered Donuts.

3. "Crowd pleasers" tier: Honey Buns . . . Cosmic Brownies . . . Zebra Cakes . . . Fancy Cakes . . . Strawberry Shortcake Rolls . . . Fruit Pies . . . Pecan Spinwheels.

4. "For the enlightened few" tier: Boston Crème Rolls . . . Fig Bars . . . Banana Rolls . . . Orange Crème Cakes . . . Jelly Crème Pies . . . Raisin Crème Pies . . . Star Crunch.