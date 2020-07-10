Look: Lay's New Restaurant-Inspired Flavors

Lay's just released five new limited-edition flavors of chips, and they're all based on food from famous restaurants around the country...

1. New York-Style Pizza, inspired by Grimaldi's in New York.

2. Nashville Hot Chicken, inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville.

3. Philly Cheesesteak, inspired by Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia.

4. Carnitas Street Taco, inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles.

5. And Chile Relleno, inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque.

The chips are hitting stores next week and will be on sale through early September.