Lay's just rolled out a new limited-edition potato chip flavor: Grilled cheese and tomato soup. They'll hit stores next Monday.

Lay's Newest Flavor Is Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup, So It's About To Get Real Cozy 'Round Here https://t.co/gbLn8j9YMP — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 14, 2019