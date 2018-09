Taco Bell just tweeted that it's, quote, "LAST CALL" for Nacho Fries since they're going away this month and won't be back until next year.

This is your last call for #NachoFries. Don't worry, they'll be back next year. pic.twitter.com/U3NUQXPj4j — Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 30, 2018