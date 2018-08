There's only one Blockbuster Video location left in the entire world. It's in Bend, Oregon, and a brewery in Bend called 10 Barrel just teamed up with it to make a new beer. It's called The Last Blockbuster, and it's a dark ale with, quote, "nuances of red licorice."

(Thrillist.com)

The beer is going on sale on September 21st for a limited time.

