Look: Krispy Kreme's Salted Egg Donut

Would you eat a donut with SALTED EGG filling?

May 20, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme's Thailand stores just rolled out a new donut that's filled with a yellow cream . . . and it's flavored like salted egg.

Apparently creamy egg desserts are pretty popular over there, but odds are this donut WON'T make its way to the U.S. 

ไข่เค็มมาแรงขนาดนี้ เราจะพลาดได้ไง! เฉลยแล้วววว รสชาติใหม่ของ Krispy Kreme ก็คือ Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnut โดนัทออริจินอลเกลซ สอดไส้ไข่เค็มลาวา หวานมันเค็มกำลังดี อร่อยยั่วๆ ไส้เยิ้มๆ เพลินจนต้องซ้ำ! เพียงชิ้นละ 35 บาท (ราคานี้ยกเว้นสาขาในสนามบิน) รีบไปจัดความอร่อยกันได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ มีจำหน่ายถึง 30 มิถุนายน 2562 ที่ Krispy Kreme ทุกสาขา #KrispyKremethailand #Krispykreme #Doughnuts #SaltedEggFilledRing

A post shared by krispykremethailand (@krispykremethailand) on

