Look: Krispy Kreme's New Mouthwatering Reese's Doughnuts

(Y98) - Krispy Kreme just released two new Reese's doughnuts... One that's heavy on peanut butter, and one that's heavy on chocolate.

Available at Krispy Kreme shops for a limited time beginning Monday, Aug. 5, the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut has MORE peanut butter with chocolate, and the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut has MORE chocolate with peanut butter.

