Look: Krispy Kreme's Reese's Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme just released two new Reese's doughnuts... One that's heavy on peanut butter, and one that's heavy on chocolate.

New Original Filled Reese's Peanut Butter and Chocolate Lovers doughnuts are out now at Krispy Kreme! The Peanut Butter Lovers is a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter kreme and has peanut butter icing. The Chocolate Lovers is a chocolate glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter kreme with chocolate fudge icing.