Look: Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme not only has NEW Halloween doughnuts this year, but they will also give you a FREE one to anyone who wears a costume to their stores on Halloween.

October 2, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
doughnuts

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

 

Krispy Kreme just announced they're going to give a free donut to anyone who wears a costume to one of their stores on Halloween.

They're also selling donuts that look like Frankenstein's monster, Dracula, and a werewolf this year. 

Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts will be out at Krispy Kreme from October 5 though Halloween! The Frankenstein's monster donut is filled with Original Kreme, the vampire is filled with raspberry, and the werewolf is a glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing.

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) on

Tags: 
Y98
Krispy Kreme
New
doughnuts
Halloween
free
The Wake Up
donuts
Wake Up
Jen
Tim