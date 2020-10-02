Look: Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme not only has NEW Halloween doughnuts this year, but they will also give you a FREE one to anyone who wears a costume to their stores on Halloween.
They're also selling donuts that look like Frankenstein's monster, Dracula, and a werewolf this year.
Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts will be out at Krispy Kreme from October 5 though Halloween! The Frankenstein's monster donut is filled with Original Kreme, the vampire is filled with raspberry, and the werewolf is a glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing.