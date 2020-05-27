Look: Krispy Kreme Celebrates Next Week's "National Donut Week"

You can get a FREE DONUT everyday next week at Krispy Kreme!

May 27, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Krispy Kreme

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day next week in honor of the first-ever "National Donut Week". 

Anyone else think that time & days have been a blur recently? ---- Us too. That’s why this year, we’re changing #NationalDoughnutDay to #NationalDoughnutWEEK! ---- Stop by & visit us June 1 -5 & get ANY #doughnut for FREE! -- #KrispyKreme US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info at link in bio.

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on

Tags: 
look
Krispy Kreme
National Donut Week
celebrates
The Wake Up
free
Wake Up
Jen
Tim