Look: Kraft's Bottle Of Mac And Cheese Powder
Kraft is now selling one-pound bottles of mac and cheese powder.
January 31, 2020
Kraft is selling 20-ounce containers of the cheese powder from its Mac and Cheese so you can put it on whatever you want.
The bottles have been spotted at BJ's Wholesale Club for $7.
@kraft_brand Cheese. Powder. Get it now.