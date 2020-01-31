Look: Kraft's Bottle Of Mac And Cheese Powder

Kraft is now selling one-pound bottles of mac and cheese powder.

January 31, 2020
Tim Convy
cheese powder

(Getty Images)

Kraft is selling 20-ounce containers of the cheese powder from its Mac and Cheese so you can put it on whatever you want. 

The bottles have been spotted at BJ's Wholesale Club for $7. 

@kraft_brand Cheese. Powder. Get it now. You cheddar Muenster up the courage to get the bottle. If you don't, you'll miss out on a grate opportunity and be all provolone.

A post shared by GrubHunts (@grubhunts) on

