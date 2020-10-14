Look: Kraft Mac And Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, And Jell-O Board Games
There are new board games based on Kraft Mac and Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, and Jell-O??!!
Kraft Heinz just launched a three-pack of games based on Kraft Mac and Cheese . . . Heinz Ketchup . . . and Jell-O. The first two are dice games and the third is a card slapping game. And their game boxes look like the food packaging.
The three-pack of games is being sold exclusively at Target for $20.
Introducing a tasty twist to game night! It's 3-in-1 delicious fun the whole family can enjoy! Available now at Target. -- #kraft #heinz #varietygamepack #gamenight #target