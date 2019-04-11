Look: KFC's Virtual Colonel Sanders

KFC just debuted a hot, young, VIRTUAL version of Colonel Sanders.

#latergram to that time I met up with @dagny.gram. Just a couple of virtual influencers doing our thing. Always do your thing. That’s part of my #secretrecipeforsuccess #smize #virtualmodel #modellife #aspirational #friedchicken #advice #success #entrepreneur #behindthecurtain #keys #respect #inspiration #positive #positivethoughts #artistatwork