Look: KFC Tests Chicken Sandwich That's "Just Like Popeyes"

KFC is testing out a new chicken sandwich that's JUST like the Popeyes sandwich that was a massive hit last year. And KFC even admitted they're trying to rip off Popeyes, because they say their current chicken sandwich, quote, "wasn't the one to beat."

