Look: KFC Tests Chicken Sandwich That's "Just Like Popeyes"
Well, if you can't BEAT Popeyes' chicken sandwich...
May 27, 2020
KFC is testing out a new chicken sandwich that's JUST like the Popeyes sandwich that was a massive hit last year. And KFC even admitted they're trying to rip off Popeyes, because they say their current chicken sandwich, quote, "wasn't the one to beat."
KFC IS COMING!!!!! ----THEY'RE NOW TESTING THEIR NEW CHICKEN SANDWICH-- IN FLORIDA!!!!! COULD BE A GAME CHANGER!!!---- #kfc #chicken #chickensandwichwars #rdrfoodreviews #foodie #foodcritic
