Look: KFC Tests Chicken Sandwich That's "Just Like Popeyes"

May 27, 2020
KFC is testing out a new chicken sandwich that's JUST like the Popeyes sandwich that was a massive hit last year.  And KFC even admitted they're trying to rip off Popeyes, because they say their current chicken sandwich, quote, "wasn't the one to beat."

KFC IS COMING!!!!! ----THEY'RE NOW TESTING THEIR NEW CHICKEN SANDWICH-- IN FLORIDA!!!!! COULD BE A GAME CHANGER!!!---- #kfc #chicken #chickensandwichwars #rdrfoodreviews #foodie #foodcritic

A post shared by RDR Food Reviews (@robertodelrio86) on

Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences.

A post shared by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (@popeyeslouisianakitchen) on

