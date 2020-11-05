Look: KFC Has Shaved Colonel Sanders For 'Movember'

There's a LOT going on this November, so you might've forgotten the annual "Movember" event where men grow mustaches to raise money or awareness for health issues like prostate and testicular cancer.

Well, KFC has decided to let Colonel Sanders get in on the act. So they SHAVED him.

And that gives him the chance to grow back his facial hair to join in with all of the other men participating in Movember.

Sanders' moustache was shaved on day one and will grow out over the next 29 days. pic.twitter.com/FroobY5uho — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) November 3, 2020

And the PRINGLES mascot joined in too...