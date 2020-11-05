Look: KFC Has Shaved Colonel Sanders For 'Movember'

November 5, 2020
Tim Convy
Colonel Sanders

(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

There's a LOT going on this November, so you might've forgotten the annual "Movember" event where men grow mustaches to raise money or awareness for health issues like prostate and testicular cancer.

Well, KFC has decided to let Colonel Sanders get in on the act.  So they SHAVED him.

And that gives him the chance to grow back his facial hair to join in with all of the other men participating in Movember. 

And the PRINGLES mascot joined in too...

 

 

