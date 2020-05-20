Look: Kellog's New Toucan Sam
Kellogg's has redesigned Froot Loops' Toucan Sam??!!
Kellogg's just redesigned Toucan Sam from Froot Loops.
They took his blue body color and made it brighter and more turquoise, gave him anime cartoon style eyes, and added a psychedelic rainbow pattern to his beak.
And based on the responses on social media, the verdict is that NO ONE likes it.
