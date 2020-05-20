Look: Kellogg's New Toucan Sam

Kellogg's has redesigned Froot Loops' Toucan Sam??!!

May 20, 2020
Kellogg's just redesigned Toucan Sam from Froot Loops.

They took his blue body color and made it brighter and more turquoise, gave him anime cartoon style eyes, and added a psychedelic rainbow pattern to his beak.

And based on the responses on social media, the verdict is that NO ONE likes it.

