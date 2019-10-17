Look: Kellogg's "All Together" Cereal

Kellogg's is selling special boxes of six of its cereals all MIXED TOGETHER. But you'll have to jump on it fast, because they're selling them TODAY ONLY at KelloggStore.com. So they'll sell out fast, if they haven't already.

It's called "All Together" cereal, and each box costs $19.99. It's a mix of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran, and Corn Flakes.

They're doing it to raise money for Spirit Day today, which is all about diversity and LGBTQ awareness. They sold similar boxes last year. But you could only get them at the Kellogg's Café in New York, and you had to fill them yourself. So this is the first time they're selling them pre-filled.