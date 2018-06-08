Look: Kate Upton Tops The "Maxim" Hot 100 List
Kate Upton tops this year's "Maxim" Hot 100.
June 8, 2018
Thanks @maximmag for naming me No1 hottest woman 2018! Shot by the amazing @gilles_bensimon in Israel! #MaximHot100
The rest of the list will be revealed in the coming days. Kate says, quote, "I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."