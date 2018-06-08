Look: Kate Upton Tops The "Maxim" Hot 100 List

Kate Upton tops this year's "Maxim" Hot 100.

June 8, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Kate Upton is number 1 on this year's "Maxim" Hot 100 list

Thanks @maximmag for naming me No1 hottest woman 2018! Shot by the amazing @gilles_bensimon in Israel! #MaximHot100

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

The rest of the list will be revealed in the coming days.  Kate says, quote, "I work really hard on myself:  on feeling good, working out, being strong.  Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

 

