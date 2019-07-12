Look: "Just Crusts" Pizza

The Villa Italian Kitchen restaurant chain has a new product that's just pizza CRUSTS. They say it's because, quote, "We know the crust is everyone's favorite part of the pizza."

REALLY??!!

BREAKING NEWS: Everyone's favorite part of the pizza will be available for purchase at participating Villa Italian Kitchens nationwide starting on July 18. Mark your calendars - our 'Just The Crusts' dish is almost here! Would you try this?! . . . . . . . #villaitaliankitchen #pizza #crusts #carbs #pizzacrusts #pizzafordays #foodphotography #carblovers #carbies #foodie #foodies #foodiesofinsta #instafoodies #instayum #pizzacrust #welovecarbs #italianfood #bread