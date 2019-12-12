Look: Jolly Rancher Cereal

Jolly Rancher Cereal is now on sale.

December 12, 2019
General Mills just released a new Jolly Rancher Cereal.  The cereal pieces come in five flavors:  Grape, cherry, apple, watermelon, and blue raspberry.

And if you're interested, it's exclusively on sale at Walmart right now.  It should be available at other stores in March. 

