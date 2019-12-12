Look: Jolly Rancher Cereal
Jolly Rancher Cereal is now on sale.
General Mills just released a new Jolly Rancher Cereal. The cereal pieces come in five flavors: Grape, cherry, apple, watermelon, and blue raspberry.
And if you're interested, it's exclusively on sale at Walmart right now. It should be available at other stores in March.
