Look: Jelly Belly's Flavored Sparkling Waters

The latest company to get in on the trendy sparkling water game is Jelly Belly. They're going to release a line of non-alcoholic, zero-calorie sparkling waters in March with eight of their famous jelly bean flavors.

The flavors are: French vanilla . . . lemon lime . . . orange sherbet . . . pina colada . . . pink grapefruit . . . tangerine . . . cherry . . . and watermelon.