Look: Jelly Belly's Flavored Sparkling Waters

Jelly Belly is releasing a new line of sparkling waters.

January 14, 2020
Tim Convy
Jelly Beans

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The latest company to get in on the trendy sparkling water game is Jelly Belly.  They're going to release a line of non-alcoholic, zero-calorie sparkling waters in March with eight of their famous jelly bean flavors.

The flavors are:  French vanilla . . . lemon lime . . . orange sherbet . . . pina colada . . . pink grapefruit . . . tangerine . . . cherry . . . and watermelon.

 

Tags: 
look
flavored
sparkling
waters
Y98 Morning Show
Y98
Jelly Belly