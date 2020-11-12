Look: Jameson's 'Whiskey Tree'
This year, make your Christmas tree out of green Jameson liquor bottles??!!
November 12, 2020
The people at Jameson Irish Whiskey have come up with something called a WHISKEY TREE... Where instead of buying a Christmas tree, you stack a bunch of green liquor bottles into a pyramid.
You can do it yourself, or win one from them... They're giving away seven trees that are almost nine feet tall and are made entirely of whiskey bottles.
We might not know what John Jameson’s holiday tree looked like, but we’re pretty sure he would’ve loved this version. Enter for a chance to bring all 8.5 feet home this holiday season: https://t.co/n9wOU1xu3J pic.twitter.com/Q9HTy0PXhf— Jameson U.S. (@jameson_us) November 11, 2020