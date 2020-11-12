Look: Jameson's 'Whiskey Tree'

This year, make your Christmas tree out of green Jameson liquor bottles??!!

November 12, 2020
(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The people at Jameson Irish Whiskey have come up with something called a WHISKEY TREE...  Where instead of buying a Christmas tree, you stack a bunch of green liquor bottles into a pyramid.

You can do it yourself, or win one from them...  They're giving away seven trees that are almost nine feet tall and are made entirely of whiskey bottles. 

