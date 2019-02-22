Look: Jack In The Box's "Burger Dippers"
Jack in the Box is now testing French fries made out of burgers.
February 22, 2019
Jack in the Box is testing out new "Burger Dippers" in Sacramento, California. Those are fries made out of cheeseburgers. They basically put breading on sticks of ground-up cheeseburger, then deep fried them.
