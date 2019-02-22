Look: Jack In The Box's "Burger Dippers"

Jack in the Box is testing out new "Burger Dippers" in Sacramento, California. Those are fries made out of cheeseburgers. They basically put breading on sticks of ground-up cheeseburger, then deep fried them.

Hahahahahahaha!!! Who remembers when I created the Mc fry??? It was in time magazine and every other major publication in the world! Looks like you can now order them, go over to @foodbeast and read the story and thank you @jackinthebox for fucking it up!! Next time have me come out and fix it! #foodbeast