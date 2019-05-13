Look: IHOP's Mother's Day Tweet

Yesterday, IHOP's Mother's Day tweet was a sonogram picture that showed a stack of pancakes instead of a fetus. And it said, quote, "If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother's Day to ALL the moms out there."

If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there! pic.twitter.com/wauH9sYvDb — IHOP (@IHOP) May 12, 2019

The reaction on social media was really more CONFUSION than anything else.