Look: IHOP's Mother's Day Tweet

May 13, 2019
Tim Convy

Yesterday, IHOP's Mother's Day tweet was a sonogram picture that showed a stack of pancakes instead of a fetus.  And it said, quote, "If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother's Day to ALL the moms out there."

The reaction on social media was really more CONFUSION than anything else. 

