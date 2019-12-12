Look: IHOP's Flip'd Fast Food Restaurant

IHOP is launching a new fast food restaurant called Flip'd!

December 12, 2019
Tim Convy
IHOP just announced it's going to be opening a new fast food chain called Flip'd.  It will still serve the same basic stuff, just in a fast food style.  The first location is going to open in Atlanta in April.

