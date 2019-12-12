Look: IHOP's Flip'd Fast Food Restaurant

IHOP just announced it's going to be opening a new fast food chain called Flip'd. It will still serve the same basic stuff, just in a fast food style. The first location is going to open in Atlanta in April.

