Today used to be National Pancake Day, but starting this year it's "IHOP Free Pancake Day." They launched the holiday in 2006, so I guess they can change it? They're still offering the same deal though: Show up between 7:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M., and you can get a free short stack.

Get a free short stack tomorrow, March 12th. And with the money you save, you can pancake it forward for charity.