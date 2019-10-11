Look: ICEE Bath Bombs

DON'T EAT these bath bombs made by ICEE!

October 11, 2019
Tim Convy

ICEE bath bombs are now a thing that exists.  You drop one of the balls into your bath and it makes the water look and smell like one of the signature ICEE flavors like cherry or blue raspberry.  There is a warning that you shouldn't drink the water.

This is for all those people that think the flavored hand sanitizers were weird...they also had these @official_icee_co bath bombs at @dollargeneral — how crazy is THIS?!?! . . . #livetheiceelife #icee #frozendrink #dollargeneral #wtf #cherry #lemonade #blueraspberry #notforkids #iceebathbombs #ummm #dadbodsnacks

A post shared by Dad Bod Snacks (@dadbodsnacks) on

